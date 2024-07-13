“Raped in the tourist village by an entertainer”. Salento, the complaint of a 12-year-old tourist

A 12-year-old girl, originally from Lazio and on holiday with her family in Salento, reported being the victim of sexual violence by an entertainer in a tourist village on the Adriatic coast. The complaint was filed with the Carabinieri of Melendugno after the minor revealed the abuse to her mother and aunt on Wednesday 10 July. The case is currently under investigation.

