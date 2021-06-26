Six months have already passed since the first kiss, which took place inside the house of Big Brother Vip, between Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli: the two former contestants of the reality show together celebrated this anniversary with a romantic surprise, which moved the influencer Italian-Persian.

Love between Giulia Salemi is Pierpaolo Pretelli blossomed inside the house of the Big Brother Vip during the last edition: after the flirtation of the former veil of Striscia la Notizia with Elisabetta Gregoraci, which ended in a stalemate, Pretelli found serenity alongside theItalian-Persian influencer, from which he no longer separated.

Even outside the reality show, the two continue their love relationship, between official family presentations and work projects shared together, such as the release of the hit summer of Pierpaolo Pretelli “The hottest summer”, where Giulia Salemi was the protagonist of the music video.

Today, June 26th, is a special day for the couple, who celebrate the first six months love!

Pierpaolo Pretelli: a romantic surprise for Giulia

Pierpaolo Pretelli organized a surprise romantic for her Giulia Salemi, making her arrive a cake with a bright candle, and telling her:

“Honey, today is June 26th, six months ago I gave you the first kiss! “.

When the Italian-Persian influencer realized when it was happening she couldn’t hold back emotion and she had to cover her face with her hand to hide the tears that were inevitably rising to her eyes. Pierpaolo, only a few days ago, he had said that after they left the reality show theirs love story it was like a fairy tale:

“When we went out there were only joys, beautiful and carefree moments where love has always won. The love, esteem and trust we have for each other keep us together ”.

And today, six months after that first kiss arrived under the mistletoe and designed ad hoc by Big Brother Vip with a game of kisses that involved all the competitors, Giulia Salemi is Pierpaolo Pretelli they are “still here … together!”.