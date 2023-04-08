Sheikh Eng. Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates is a civilized model in managing cultural and religious pluralism through tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of the other.
This came during the hosting of the Ramadan Council, which was held under the auspices of Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi in his council in Al-Dhaisa region on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.
The initiative comes with the aim of instilling the love of fasting in the hearts of children and motivating them, and bringing joy and happiness to them and their families, in the presence of 200 invited guests and families, including 50 children of different nationalities, and the children were honored with gifts and certificates, in appreciation of their participation.
The breakfast was attended by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ambassador Zahir Abdul Fadil Ajab, Consul General of the Republic of Sudan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and the Indian Abdullah Taha, Cultural Attaché at the Sudanese Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi welcomed the attendees, saying: “The initiative to train children to fast is an important matter, as the blessed month of Ramadan is the appropriate environment to accustom them and instill the best values in the hearts of young people, develop their abilities, do good, strengthen the ties of kinship, and instill the foundations of social solidarity and giving.” Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi praised the efforts of those in charge of the initiative, emphasizing the great role of parents in accustoming children to fasting, urging them on Ramadan values, the rituals of the holy month, and the child’s sense that he lives in the social atmosphere in Ramadan with his family and society, as well as developing willpower in children.
For his part, Ambassador Zahir Abdel-Fadil described the Sudanese-Emirati relations as historical and well-established that developed since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the early seventies of the last century, pointing to the development of these relations through joint work between the two countries in the fields. political, economic, developmental and cultural.
