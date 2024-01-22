Al Ain (Al-Ittihad) Under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Muslim bin Ham Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Salem Bin Ham Cultural Centre, the Center held a cultural event highlighting the Emirati folk heritage, as part of the “My Heritage, My Identity” program launched by the Center to celebrate heritage throughout the month of January.

The event, which was held on land in the Nahil area, which embodies the splendor of the UAE desert with its charming details, included a number of heritage and popular activities, such as riding camels and horses, preparing popular coffee, and a heritage session that included talk about “Al-Sana” and Emirati customs and traditions, which are held with the aim of consolidating the authentic Emirati heritage. In the hearts of children and motivate them to preserve the inheritance of their fathers and grandfathers.

Sheikh Muslim bin Ham said: The UAE is proud of its ancient heritage and rich heritage, and its people are proud of its cultural heritage, which is full of authentic Arab values ​​of chivalry, chivalry, sincerity, good morals, honesty, volunteerism, hospitality, council etiquette, and other good concepts that constitute the essence of the Emirati human being.

Bin Ham continued: We are following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” who instilled in us a love of heritage and the necessity of caring for it and transmitting it from generation to generation in order to preserve the authentic Emirati identity in the conscience of every citizen, and in this regard we recall the words of the late He said: “Our heritage must be preserved, because it is the origin and roots, and we must adhere to our origins and deep roots.”

Regarding the “My Heritage, My Identity” program, which the center holds, Ibn Ham said: The program aims to spread awareness of the importance of local heritage, its sustainability, and its transmission, generation after generation, to keep new generations in touch with their ancient heritage and its authentic values, and to inspire them to be proud of it.

He called on government institutions and bodies to consolidate the concepts of Emirati heritage, by organizing specialized events and seminars, and providing platforms that shed light on the Emirati social heritage and contribute to strengthening national identity.