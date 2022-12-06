Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club continued its activities and sporting activities with great success, with the conclusion of the second round of the UAE Formula 4 Boat Championship, which was organized on the breakwater in Abu Dhabi.

The round, which was divided into two stages, enjoyed great excitement and rivalry across the various details of the competition. The first stage witnessed Salem Al-Yafe’i achieving the first place, then he returned to win the first place also in the second stage to tighten his grip firmly on the race title and confirm his superiority in the competition. Al-Yafe’i had achieved the title in the first round. held last February. The winners were honored at the end by Majid Al Muhairi, Director of the Racing Department at the Club, and Nasser Al Dhaheri, General Supervisor of the Race.

For his part, Nasser Al Dhaheri expressed his happiness with the high level of competition and the high and elegant performance of the participants in the race. This upcoming championship is strong through modern marine competitions, saying: This sport will have a greater spread in the future, especially as it is the beginning of the ladder in Formula races and its various categories and the stage of transition to the larger categories later. to spread more.