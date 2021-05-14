Dubai (Union)

Salem Ali Al Shamsi, member of the Football Association Board of Directors and Chairman of the Referees Committee, expressed his wishes for luck and success to the arbitration team who will run the final match of His Highness the President of the State Cup that brings together Al-Ahly Youth and Victory at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al-Ain, and to reach the confrontation to safety by presenting an outstanding level It reflects the bright face of Emirati arbitration.

The Chairman of the Referees Committee at the Football Association affirmed that the tournament bears a name dear to all of our hearts, and said: The tournament was born great and has a special place in the hearts of the fans, officials and players, due to its precious value and because it bears the name of His Highness, the President of the State, may God protect him, and it can only be an Emirati player. And that your big dream is to win this cup, which is characterized by a different taste and color than other tournaments.

Al Shamsi added: “These matches and tournaments always remain a memory that remains engraved in the conscience of the players, and can never be erased, especially since the achievement is counted for the club and counted for you as a player and your colleagues, and his mention remains in the hearts of the fans who still remember all the final matches that he played today. Her team in any year.

He added: The cup matches were the most expensive and still enjoys great attention, and the final match in particular grabs the spotlight, and the councils talk two weeks before its start, which proves the value of the tournament, its importance and its position among all followers of different preferences, and the final matches of the Cup of His Highness, the President of the State, have a place. Especially, no matter how times change, circumstances differ, and it remains a dream for all players.

He concluded his statement wishing that the two teams present a strong match that reflects the boom in the game and its competitions this season, and that the public adheres to the instructions of the health protocol, so that the elements of its success are complete.