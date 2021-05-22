Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the UAE and Arab Fencing Federations, praised the distinguished cooperation with the International Federation for the Game, which is ultimately in the interest of fencing, noting that the International Federation meets the requirements of all elements of the game, thus contributing to the creation of close cooperation to qualify the elements of the game.

Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi said: The training course for Arab rulers, with the participation of 50 referees qualified to obtain the international badge, is the best proof of that, despite the fact that it was held via online visual communication.

The session witnessed the participation of Emmanuel Catsidax, Secretary-General of the International Federation, and Evagani Tukhlo, Technical Director of the International Federation, and with them Dr. Khaled Atiyat, Secretary-General of the Asian and Arab Fencing Federations, Ibrahim Khaled, advisor to the Arab Federation of Fencing, in addition to the lecturers, Dr. Muhammad Al-Mutawakkil Ali, Chairman of the Referees Committee of the International Federation, and Dr. Iyad Moghayrah, Chairman of the Referees Committee of the Arab Union.

Emmanuel Catsidax said: Despite the circumstances that the world is currently going through, there is a distinguished activity of the Arab Federation, as Cairo hosted the World Youth Championship for young people and juniors, and today we open the Arab referees tournament, which confirms the fruitful activity of the Union and the wonderful momentum that it has enjoyed since taking over Engineer Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi, his presidency.

Seven of our citizen rulers will participate in the session, they are: Sultan Al-Mazimi, Imran Al-Balushi, Ali Al-Marzouki, Maid Muhammad, Abdul Rahman Al Hosani, Ashwaq Al-Masabi and Noura Al-Breiki, all of whom are scheduled to be paid by the UAE Federation to obtain the international badge early next season.