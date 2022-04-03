Dubai (WAM)

Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the UAE Fencing Federation and President of the Arab and Asian Fencing Federations, presided over the 34th General Assembly meeting, on the sidelines of the World Youth and Junior Championships, which is currently being held in Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai, and will continue until April 10.

The meeting was held with the participation of all the 38 member states of the Asian Fencing Confederation, in the presence of Ahmed Al-Sabban, Vice President of the AFC, Razuni Hassan, Secretary-General, Ziad Hassan Jassem, President of the Iraqi Federation, and a number of heads of Asian federations members of the Executive Office of the Continental Federation of the game.

The meeting was also attended by Mbanek Ndiaye, President of the Confederation of African Football, and Vitaly Ruukvin, President of the South American Fencing Confederation, as guests of honor.

Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, in his speech during the General Assembly, stressed the importance of diligent work for the sustainability of the sport of fencing in the world, and to preserve the progress it has reached, which is reflected in the level of our players everywhere, as well as the development of the game as well.

The meeting also reviewed what was stated in the last general meeting, which related to the impact of the “Corona” pandemic on sports, while the work of the Federation was presented during the period from November 2020 to March 2021.

The meeting also reviewed aspects of preparation for the region’s championship for adults, which will be held in South Korea, from June 10 to 15, while the Korean delegation emphasized sending invitations to member states no later than April 8.

The meeting also discussed many issues related to the 19th Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou, China.

The voting clause was also discussed to approve the amendment of some regulations and administrative rules of the Financial Conduct Authority of the Federation, and to present the development program for the AFC during the current year, as well as to hold game competitions during the next two years, namely the Asian Junior and Cadet Championship, the Asian Championship for Seniors, and the Asian Championship for Less than 23 years old, the championship of veteran professors.

On the other hand, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Asian, African and Latin American fencing federations, which aims to support, strengthen and develop the game, among all member states of the three federations.