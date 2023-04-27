The Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Al-Marri, confirmed that the explorer Rashid is the beginning of a promising journey, pointing out that challenges are always present in space missions.

In a speech yesterday, he said, “The (explorer Rashid’s) mission is only the beginning of a promising journey, during which we developed the first Emirati and Arab explorer, and acquired new knowledge.”

He added, “Thank you to my colleagues at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, who worked day and night to develop the explorer Rashid, and thank you to our partners in (iSpace) for their great efforts.”

He continued, “Challenges and difficulties are always present in space missions, especially the missions of landing on the moon, and by going through difficult tasks we learn and progress. We learned from our leaders to continue striving until we achieve our goals, and from them we learned that nothing is impossible.”

And the center stated, in a statement, issued yesterday, that “after the (iSpace) company announced that the landing of the vehicle (Hakuto R) was unsuccessful, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center praises the great efforts made by the company – the mission partner – that spared no effort to achieve a successful landing on the planet.” The surface of the moon”.

The statement added, “The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has successfully achieved the goal of designing and developing the explorer, and launching it into lunar orbit, which in itself is a very important achievement, despite the failure of the explorer Rashid and the other payloads on board the vehicle to fulfill their tasks on the planned approach.”

The center thanked the National Center for Space Studies – France, for its scientific and technical contributions throughout the mission period, and we also appreciate the contributions of all our local and international partners.

And he indicated that “the team of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has gained valuable scientific expertise and experiences from this mission, which it will benefit from in achieving more achievements in the field of space exploration, especially after it has become closer than ever to landing on the moon.”