His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, in his capacity as Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, issued a decision promoting Salem Humaid Al Marri, Deputy Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and appointing him as Director General of the Centre.

Al Marri has professional experience gained over 15 years of distinguished contributions to the national space sector, through a number of pioneering programs, including the “Emirates Program to Exploration Mars 2117”, “Emirates Mars Exploration Project” (Hope Probe), and the “Emirates Program” for astronauts” and the “Satellite Development” program, and is currently supervising the ambitious strategic plan to expand the scope of the work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, by joining the center to new scientific fields and developing technologies that support future space exploration.

Al-Marri was awarded the “First of the Emirates” award in 2014, in recognition of his role as director of the project to develop the first two Emirati satellites for monitoring and Earth observation purposes, “DubaiSat 1” and “DubaiSat 2”, and chaired the committee preparing the official file for hosting the 72nd session. He also chaired the organizing committee for this global event hosted by Dubai in October 2021, as well as representing the United Arab Emirates and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in many international conferences and various committees at the United Nations, the International Space Organization and others.

In 2016, the first member of the United Arab Emirates was elected to the International Space Academy.



