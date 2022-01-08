Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

The riders of the “M7” stables dominated the 119 km race of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, which was held in the Dubai International City for Endurance in Saih Al Salam at the beginning of the 14th edition of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival.

The festival also includes the women’s race that will be held tomorrow, Sunday, and the private stables race on Monday, then the Yamama race for mares on Tuesday, all for a distance of 119 km.

The “M7” jockey achieved first and second places in the race, where Salem Hamad Malhouf Al-Ketbi grabbed the title on the “Wilomere Anchor” in 4:04:09 hours, with an average speed of 29.24 km / h, followed by a difference of one second by his companion Suhail Ali Rashid Al-Ghilani on horseback “Seven Larzak”.

Saeed Ahmed Jaber Al-Harbi came third on the “Castelbar Crosier” for the “F3” stables, recording 4:04:43 hours, and in contrast to their presence in the top three places, the “M7” and “F3” riders won three places, each within the The top ten in the “Top 10” race.

The race was organized by the Dubai Equestrian Club in cooperation with the Equestrian Federation, and sponsored by Emirates Airlines, and witnessed the participation of 150 riders from various stables and equestrian clubs in the country.

The race was strong, fast, and distinguished by competition since its inception, as the riders were keen to take advantage of the cold weather in the early stages, and achieve the greatest amount of progress while maintaining the fitness of the horse.

The champion of the race remained among the top five during the first three stages, to unleash his horse in the last stage, which witnessed an exciting competition with the runner-up and the third and fourth place holders, but the final word was given to the champion Salem Malhouf Al Ketbi.

After the end of the race, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, crowned the first winners with Mohammed Al-Adab, Board Member and General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club, and Adel Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Emirates Airlines, the strategic sponsor of the festival.

On the other hand, tomorrow morning, the women’s race for a distance of 119 km will start at seven in the morning, and it has been divided into 4 stages. The first is a distance of 40 km and is drawn in yellow colors, followed by a mandatory rest for 40 minutes, then the second stage, with a distance of 32 km, was drawn in red colours. It is followed by a 40-minute rest, and the third stage, with a distance of 27 km, in blue colours, followed by a 50-minute rest, and then the fourth and final stage, with a distance of 20 km, in white.