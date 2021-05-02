Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management (Tadweer), said on the occasion of “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work”: On this blessed day, we remember the memory of the founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, who instilled in us as Emiratis The whole Arab world, and indeed the whole world, is the seeds of goodness and humanity, and narrated them with its endless generosity, which included the various fields of human work, to be an example to be followed in nobility, the generosity of morals, the love of benevolence and gratuitous grants, so that humanity in every place that his generous hand reached on the map of the world would enjoy the fruits of love Brotherhood and humanity.

Dr. Al-Kaabi added: With his departure, humanity has lost an established symbol in the field of humanitarian and relief work at the Arab and global levels, but our firm condolences for the continuation of his rational approach through the continuation and extension of his generous initiatives through our wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State. God »and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who took the helm of the humanitarian work ship in order to complete what Sheikh Zayed started, so that the name of the Emirates remains a beacon for all countries of the world.

He concluded his statement by saying: “In light of the Corona pandemic, the UAE affirmed that its generous white hands do not spare any effort and spare no means to lift the scourge and alleviate the suffering of millions of people around the planet, to present a unique model in giving, and affirms that the march Sheikh Zayed did not and will not stop with his departure, and it will continue forever. ”