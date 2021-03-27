Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management, “Tadweer” said: “Earth Hour” is a global environmental initiative that is consistent with Tadweer’s strategic goals aimed at achieving environmental balance, preserving the environment and planet, and confronting the challenges that constantly face us. He added that the stage that the planet is going through requires the solidarity of everyone, and the intensification of efforts to solve all environmental issues that may affect the quality of life on the planet, so that we can all enjoy a healthy and safe life, and protect the planet for current and future generations.