Moataz Al-Shami (Doha)

Salem Al-Dosari, a player for Al-Hilal and the Saudi national team, expressed his happiness at being on the list of the best player in Asia in 2022, noting that the nomination is the result of the effort and effort he exerted with the national team and Al-Hilal during the past seasons, thanks to the support of his fellow players in the “Green” or “Blue”. He said: “Without the help of my colleagues, I would not have reached this nomination.”

He added: I hope that the award for the best player in Asia will be Gulf, whether it is won or goes to Almoez Ali.

Al-Dosari pointed out that he always has a great passion for winning awards, and said: “It is true that I deserved the award previously, but “Corona” deprived me of winning it, and the award will be a moral motivation, whether for me or for my colleagues in Al-Hilal.”

He said: I was not subjected to injustice for not winning the award in the past, and the player always has to work more and more, and that gave me the moral motivation to work more, and now he is present at the award ceremony.

Al-Dosari touched on the talk about the presence of 8 foreign players in the Saudi League, and said: “This makes us among the best leagues, and now the whole world is following the Saudi League, and I believe that it has become a shift for the Saudi player, and has contributed to introducing the world to the quality of the Saudi player, and it is an opportunity for national players to become professional.” External affairs, and perhaps one day we will find players representing Saudi Arabia externally.

He added: “All clubs have international players. Al Hilal has Neymar, and Al Nassr also has Cristiano Ronaldo, and the leadership supports the Saudi League to be the best in the world.

Regarding his aspirations with the Saudi national team and competing in the Asian Cup, he said: Any tournament in which “Al-Akhdar” plays, we strive to provide the best and achieve victories, and we do not disrespect any team and every match has its course, and, God willing, we will win the tournament.

Regarding his goal against Argentina in the World Cup, he said: “I am always happy to represent the national team, and I am very happy to score the winning goal over “Tango,” which won the World Cup title, but my ambition is not to win against Argentina only, but I have big dreams, whether with the national team or the club. .