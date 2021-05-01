Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The great international professor Salem Abdul Rahman, the player of our national team and the Sharjah Chess Club, won the title of the Sharjah International Chess Championship in its 26th edition, which was organized by the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, and its competitions were concluded yesterday evening, with the participation of 40 players from 15 countries, including a number of international titles. Salem came out top after achieving the full mark in 9 rounds, outperforming a large number of players with international titles, who participated in the tournament over the course of two days. Salem reached the ninth point after defeating the Russian international professor Conter Edward, and the last round witnessed the victory of the Moroccan international professor Mokhles Al-Adnani over the Philippine international professor Daimaklin Oliver, and the Egyptian international professor Syed Hani surpassing the great Moldovan international professor Fiorel, and the great Ukrainian international professor Komarov won For the Pakistani Mortaza. The opening of the second day of competitions, which was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Mualla, President of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, President of the Arab Federation, Louis Nicop, President of the African Chess Federation, and a number of personalities, witnessed a moment of silence before the start of the competitions for the death of Prince Muhammad bin Talal, Honorary President of the Royal Club and the Federation The Jordanian Chess Federation president, and the president of the Arab Federation sent a message of condolence to the brothers in the Jordanian Chess Federation, stressing that the deceased gave a lot to the Jordanian chess, and he was in constant contact with the Arab Federation, and his white hands were always behind Jordan’s hosting of many Arab chess tournaments. At the same time, the last round decided the final standings of the tournament, where Salem Abdel Rahman came in first place with 9 points, achieving the full score without losing or drawing, and Moroccan Mukhlis Al Adnani came in second place with 7 points, by breaking a tie from Moldovan Fiorel, who was kept out of the title by the last loss. And 4 players equaled with 6 points in the fourth to seventh places, and they are Daimaklin Oliver, Russian Kanter Edward, Ukrainian Komarov, and Filipino Nelman. Greek Grivas Efstratos came in eighth place with 5.5 points, Emirati Imran Al Hosani ranked ninth with 5.5 points, and Syrian international Talal Halawani ranked tenth with 5.5 points. Sheikh Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Mualla affirmed that the 26th edition of the tournament was successful at all levels, and it is the best start for the return of the tournaments to the chessboard after a long absence due to the Corona pandemic, and the club management and in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council and the Crisis and Emergency Management Department in Sharjah have taken all preventive and precautionary measures. Make the necessary checks for players and referees before the tournament and adhere to all precautionary and preventive protocols.