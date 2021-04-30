Sharjah (Al-Ittihad) The great international professor Salem Abdul Rahman, the player of our national team and the Sharjah Chess Club, issued the first day of the Sharjah International Chess Fast Championship, which is organized by the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, and started on Thursday at the club’s hall, and will continue for 3 days with the participation of 40 players from 15 A country, including a number of international titles. Salem came out top after achieving the full score with 5 points from 5 rounds, as he beat the great international professor Fiorel and the Syrian international Talal Halawani, Ibrahim Sultan, Ali Abdel Aziz and Demakling Oliver, and Stratus Grivas came in second place with 4.5 points, while 4 players were ranked third. Oliver Demikling, Philippines, Bablan Rocky, Mukhlis Al-Adnani, and Murtaza Ali from Pakistan, with 4 points each. Sheikh Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Mualla, President of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, inaugurated the competitions of the 29th edition of the tournament, in the presence of Dr. Tordeliev, Chairman of the Central Asian Chess Region, Omar Numan Al Ali, Assistant Secretary General, and Rajaei Numan Al Sousi, Executive Director of the club. Sheikh Saud Al-Mualla confirmed that the tournament is held on the board in the presence of all players over the age of 18 years, after the “online” championships continued for more than a year and a half, as the club’s management, in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council and Sharjah Crisis and Emergency Management Council, took all preventive and precautionary measures. Make the necessary checks for players and referees before the tournament and adhere to all precautionary and preventive protocols. He added: Organizing this tournament and bringing it back over the board again, aims to provide an important opportunity and a great deal of benefit for the country’s national team players and for the club’s players whom we are working to rehabilitate and prepare, to take on the global coronation podiums and honor the country, after the world recovers from the pandemic, where the tournament has a promising start For the mathematical and chess community.