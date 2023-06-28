Dubai (Union)

The Executive Office of the National Olympic Committee approved the nomination of Sultan bin Sheikh bin Mejren, a member of the Executive Office of the Federation of Arab National Olympic Committees, as head of the UAE delegation, participating in the fifteenth Arab Games in Algeria during the period from 5 to 15 of next July, while the selection of Salem was approved Abdul Rahman, our national chess team player, carrying the country’s flag at the opening ceremony.

The executive office of the committee also approved naming Ahmed Al-Tayeb, director of the technical and sports affairs department of the committee, as director of the delegation.

The UAE, represented by the National Olympic Committee, is participating in the 15th edition of the Arab Games in 15 sports with 131 athletes, 80 male and 51 female players.

The UAE delegation will participate in the tournament in 15 sports: women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s athletics, men’s boxing, men’s judo, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s karate, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s cycling, men’s and women’s weightlifting, men’s and women’s table tennis, Fencing for men and women, chess for men and women, sailing for men and women, basketball on chairs and athletics for men and women for people of determination.

On this occasion, Sultan bin Al-Sheikh bin Mejren expressed his pride in this precious trust and entrusted him with this responsibility in a large sports forum that strengthens Arab cohesion among all participating athletes, and opens the way for establishing the rules of honest competition and consolidating the values ​​​​of sportsmanship, in light of the presence of elite Arab athletes in Various individual and team sports, which heralds the organization of an exceptional and distinguished sporting event, and a unique station at an important time in the agenda of the Olympic and sports movement, given that it was held before the start of two prominent events, whether the nineteenth Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in September of this year, or the Olympic Games in the summer of this year. Next 2024 in Paris.

Bin Mejren pointed out that the intensive efforts made by all sports federations during the past period is a matter of optimism in providing good levels and distinguished results in the name of Emirates sport, in order to translate the unlimited support and generous care that the sports sector receives from our wise leadership, which makes external participation an opportunity to challenge oneself and present The best in order to reach the desired goals in representing the country and raising its flag on the podiums.

Ibn Mejren extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, for the support and follow-up of His Highness to our athletes, and always urged them to focus before competing in events and forums at all levels, and thanks are also extended to Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee, and to His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee and Head of the Executive Office, for his keenness to provide all capabilities and guidance in order to make the athletes’ mission successful in various sports participations.

On the other hand, the Sports Medicine Committee of the National Olympic Committee held a coordination meeting with the medical team accompanying the sports delegation participating in the 15th Arab Games in Algeria, where the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr. The medical delegation to the competitions and games, due to the holding of the games in which the UAE participates in 3 different cities, and a list of medicines and medical equipment that will be used during the Arab session in Algeria was also discussed, and the necessary methods and means were reviewed to discuss how to deal with various injuries according to their classification, and to ensure the provision of service Medical and express care for all athletes participating in the course.

During the meeting, the committee discussed work mechanisms and the various medical files of the participating athletes, to find out the health conditions of everyone in all sports, after providing the sports federations with the necessary information about the athletes on which the medical delegation will build its plan during the course period, in order to identify the history of injuries, if any, and the various related data. In this regard, he discussed carrying out medical tasks from arrival to return dates.