Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The International Handball Federation chose Saleh Bin Ashour, Chairman of the Laws and Referees Committee of the Asian Football Confederation, to be a lecturer and technical observer at the Men’s World Championship, which will be held in Poland and Sweden from January 11 to January 29.

Ashour has a long history of accumulated administrative and technical experience and participated in many international and continental tournaments at the level of chairing the Referees Committee, Observers and Technical Committees. He was selected as a member of the technical committee for the World Club Championship “Super Globe” in its 15th edition, which was hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dammam from October 18 to 23 last, and he was previously selected in the version that was held in Jeddah and also the Dammam 2019 version.

Saleh Ashour is considered the first Gulf Arab to preside over the arbitration committee in the Asian Handball Federation, and a member of the arbitration committee in the International Federation for the Strong Game, after he spent 12 years chairing the arbitration committee in the UAE Federation, and he works as an international expert and lecturer, and among the national competencies is a player, referee and secretary. Chairman of the arbitration committee.