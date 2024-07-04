Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Salim Abdulrahman, the youth team coach, praised the distinguished level presented by the players during the Jordan match in the West Asian Championship semi-finals, commending the great effort they made, considering the victory to be one of the most important steps achieved in the journey of the “White Youth” in the championship, through which it seeks to confirm its worthiness, among strong and developed teams.

The coach asked the players to focus more on Friday’s match against the Saudi team, which is performing at a high level, stressing the importance of this match and the necessity of winning it to win the title of the third edition of the tournament.

Saleem Abdulrahman praised the interest of the Football Association Board of Directors in the national team, and the presence of members of the Board with the mission in Taif, following up on the “White Youth” and motivating the players to achieve positive results, stressing that the players present in the national team will be a new tributary to the Olympic and first teams.