Sale | “We thanked the customer and left the store” – Overzealous upselling ruined TV stores

HS readers tell about the additional service sales they have experienced in electronics stores. Even aggressive sales and embarrassing the customer, as well as selling continuous insurance policies as “free” come to the fore.

For retirement a Helsinki native who was shopping in an electronics store with his mother-in-law, who was staying, was shocked by the push for additional sales.

“They try to sell various additional services to uninformed people, even half-heartedly,” he says in HS's survey.

An attempt was made to sell the mother-in-law different monthly paid insurance and virus protection services at both Power, Gigant and two Elisa stores. Elisa's salesperson, on the other hand, sold the mother-in-law “free” insurance – which, however, was only free for a month.

HS asked its readers what kind of additional services have been sold to them.

The person who did business with Elisa is one of the respondents to the survey. A person who bought a phone from Jyväskylä's DNA shop tells about a very similar sale of “free” insurance.

“At checkout, the salesperson asked: 'I guess you'll take this free insurance for a month?' Confused, I answered yes. Only then did the seller tell me that the insurance will be 8 euros per month in the future,” he writes in his answer.

Terminating the insurance has proven to be very difficult and the process is still ongoing.

December at the beginning HS news, that electronics stores attract television buyers to purchase a calibration service that costs more than a hundred euros. In calibration, the colors, brightness and settings of the new TV are adjusted accordingly.

Many of those who responded to the survey say that they have been very emphatically sold a calibration service when buying a television. Few of those who bought the service say they were satisfied with the purchase, and some even say they did the calibration again themselves at home. Many felt the service was pointless and considered sales pitches to be outright scams.

“ “Somehow he just talked me through some technical jargon.”

The respondent from Rovaniemi says that Gigant's salesman said that “you can't get all the benefits from a television without calibration”. Many respondents to HS's survey say that the seller stated that calibration is almost mandatory.

“I don't even remember how the seller got me insured, because I was very skeptical at first. Somehow he just talked me out of it with some technical jargon,” the Jyväskylä native describes the sales situation in his answer.

In Lappeenranta's Giganti, the seller stated, according to one respondent, that he does not even want to sell the television without calibration.

“He started a long explanation about the necessity of calibration. In the end, we thanked them for the service and left the store.”

Part of the respondents says that there are not even commercial uncalibrated versions of certain television models. This was said, among other things, to one respondent from Kokkola.

“If I had wanted a TV with factory settings and at exactly the promised discount price, I would have had to wait a week or two for the product to be delivered. In my blue-eyedness and in a hurry, I agreed to pay the calibration fee, but in retrospect I thought that now it seemed like we were trying to screw the unsuspecting consumer in the eye,” he writes.

A person from Lohja who found himself in a similar situation was finally able to buy a calibrated television at no extra charge. The decisive magic key was threatening to go to the competitor's store.

“I assured the seller that I don't need calibration. Since the store didn't have the TV I wanted, which hadn't been calibrated, I got an additional service without extra charge, which seemed a little upsetting to the seller,” he says in the survey.

“ “The salesman shouted to the other that here you buy a television without calibration.”

Sellers other respondents also describe negative emotional states. A few respondents felt that the refusal to calibrate directly made the seller angry.

“I knew I could get the picture adjusted myself if necessary, and I refused the service. The seller's tone even became aggressive at this point. He said: 'you decide on your own, but it will be more expensive to deal with it later,'” describes the customer who shopped at Gigant in Tampere in his answer.

The second respondent felt that he had received contempt at Power in Tampere and he was embarrassed.

“The salesman shouted to the other that here you buy a television without calibration. At least four other customers turned to look at me,” he writes.

On the other hand, there are also respondents who do not believe that they know how to make adjustments to the TV themselves and they express that they are satisfied with the existence of the service. A few respondents praise the final result of the calibration.

“Yes, the picture is quite good and the colors are right,” writes the person from Hämeenlinna who bought the calibration. “But I haven't been able to compare it to the factory settings, when the model on display in the store was reportedly calibrated.”

Others additional services that the respondents find unnecessary are various insurances and information security programs.

One respondent says that he bought a laptop computer that was on offer from Helsingin Giganti. The price of the computer rose from 350 euros to closer to 700 euros when the respondent ended up buying the data security program recommended by the seller. Only later did he realize that it was only a one-year license.

Another respondent from Helsinki says that in Elisa's store, her 78-year-old mother was sold a mobile internet with its modules and a service based on F-Secure's information security. According to the defendant, both were completely unnecessary for the mother.

HS has made news from the corresponding Gigant sales in the fall. In August, an 84-year-old woman was sold about 400 euros worth of contracts at Gigant in Helsinki, which according to the daughter interviewed by HS, she did not need.

One person from Helsinki who responded to the survey says that nowadays he always goes to Gigantt to “babysit” his retired parents.

“To stop all the unscrupulous financing companies that they are trying to force on my parents, who don't understand what they are being sold.”

