Sale | This is how top sellers make deals. “A salesperson must have the same qualities as a manager.”

Top salespeople make million-dollar deals and earn executive-level salaries themselves. HS Visio found out what super sellers do differently than others and why they are so good at making sales.
Merja Saarinen HS
7:00 am | Updated 8:34 am
The trade Perttu Ojala can’t forget, even though it’s been decades. That’s when the usual shop massage became a rescue operation. In the middle of the negotiations, Ojala found out that the customer suffering from production difficulties was six hours away from probable bankruptcy.
