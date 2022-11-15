Sale | This is how top sellers make deals. “A salesperson must have the same qualities as a manager.”

In the Finnish way, Perttu Ojala is modest and says that he avoids hero capes and championship titles. According to him, bigger deals are always a team effort, no one does them alone.

Top salespeople make million-dollar deals and earn executive-level salaries themselves. HS Visio found out what super sellers do differently than others and why they are so good at making sales.

Merja Saarinen HS 7:00 am | Updated 8:34 am

The trade Perttu Ojala can’t forget, even though it’s been decades. That’s when the usual shop massage became a rescue operation. In the middle of the negotiations, Ojala found out that the customer suffering from production difficulties was six hours away from probable bankruptcy.