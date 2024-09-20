Friday, September 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sale | The sales guru from West End gave advice in the summer that made the Finns angry

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sale | The sales guru from West End gave advice in the summer that made the Finns angry
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Sales guru Mika Rubanovitsch reveals his most effective tricks and knows what is the biggest problem of Finnish sellers.

Finns were choking on their rye bread in the summer.

Sales coach from Espoo Mika “Ruba” Rubanovitsch had been sharing his confident advice on Tiktok again, but now he had said something that people didn’t approve of.

Rubanovitsch instructed salespeople in clothing stores and other stores. What to do when the customer says that he is just looking and does not need help?

#Sale #sales #guru #West #gave #advice #summer #Finns #angry

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]