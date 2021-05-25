The sale of vouchers to children’s camps within the framework of the tourist cashback program has started in Russia. It is reported by TASS…

So, according to the terms of the program, tours with a refund of half the cost can be purchased from May 25 to August 31, and travel – until September 15 inclusive.

It is clarified that not only state, but also private stationary camps will take part in the action, and you can get acquainted with the full list of objects on the website mirtraveli.ru.

To get cashback, you need to meet several conditions – for example, you need to pay for a ticket with a Mir card registered in the payment system’s loyalty system. The refund will be 50 percent of the funds spent on the trip, but it should not exceed 20 thousand rubles. The money will be automatically transferred to the card within five days.

At the same time, the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova said that the number of vouchers for each child will not be limited and he will be able to attend several shifts. She also noted that all vouchers can be paid with one card, and the age of the children does not matter.

In addition, for those who paid for travel for children before the start of the program, from June 15, an application for a refund will be available on the website of public services. To do this, you must present payment documents.

In May, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said that it was important to launch a cashback program at the beginning of summer holidays. He stressed that this is a new measure, which provides compensation for half of the vouchers for about 357 thousand children. According to him, the program is not yet as developed as the tourist cashback, and is now being deployed practically on wheels.

During a message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to return to parents half the cost of vouchers for children to summer camps. “Children’s rest should be made as accessible as possible,” said the head of state. He clarified that a corresponding return program could be introduced before the end of 2021.