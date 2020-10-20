The Vivo V20 smartphone has been made available for purchase in the country. Vivo V20, the latest phone of the company’s V series, has been launched in India only last week. Vivo V20 has features like 4000mAh battery, 33 watt fast charging and 44 megapixel autofocus selfie camera. This is the first phone to be launched in the country with Android 11.The Vivo V20 is available for purchase through Flipkart and Vivo online stores in India. The phone’s 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage costs Rs 24,990. At the same time, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is available for Rs 27,990. The Vivo V20 can be purchased in Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata and Sunset Melody Color. This phone is also available at Vivo ExclusiveStores including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales.

Talking about cell offers, Vivo V20 will get 10% discount on buying from SBI credit and debit card from Flipkart. There is a 5% discount through Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and 5% unlimited cashback offer with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There is also a chance to buy the phone at a no-cost EMI of Rs 2,083. There is also a 10% cashback offer through V-Shield Mobile Protection, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards for taking calls from Vivo India’s online store.

Vivo V20: specifications

The Vivo V20 has a 6.44 inch Full HD + (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. This dual-sim smartphone has been given Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11. The phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, 8 GB RAM. The Vivo V20 has up to 256 GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 1 TB via microSD card.

For photography, Vivo V20 has 64 megapixel primary with aperture F / 1.89, 8 megapixel secondary with aperture F / 2.2, 2 megapixel monochrome sensor with aperture F / 2.4. For selfie, the phone has a 44-megapixel front camera with aperture F / 2.0. The camera supports features like 4K selfie video, night selfie 2.0, dual-view video, slow-mo selfie video.

To give power to the Vivo V20, a 4000mAh battery has been provided which supports 33 watt flashcharge fast charging. For connectivity, ports like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS / A-GPS and USB Type-C have been provided in this phone. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

