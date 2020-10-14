The sale of Tinkoff Bank to Yandex is under threat, The Bell reports, citing sources. Oleg Tinkov is considering the possibility of selling the asset to other hands – MTS or MTS to the Bank of Vladimir Yevtushenkov. There are no final agreements with any of the potential buyers yet.

According to one of the interlocutors of the publication, Tinkov began looking for a buyer for his business about 1.5-2 years ago, and talks about the sale of Tinkoff Bank were conducted with half of Russia’s top-10 credit institutions, including Sberbank. The fact that Tinkov was negotiating with Yevtushenkov in parallel with Yandex became known in July 2020. According to a source from The Bell, the parties continue to discuss the issue, but Yevtushenkov did not make a final decision on the deal. The main beneficiary of MTS declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Yevtushenkov can borrow money for the deal from Sberbank, noted one of the interlocutors of the publication. This possibility was considered as an option for creating a “soft consortium” with the participation of a state bank, MTS and Tinkoff Bank.

Oleg Tinkov himself in a post in Instagram, published on October 4, estimated the likelihood of a deal with Yandex as 50-50. According to sources, negotiations between the parties are going hard. They have not yet reached the final decision. Sources do not rule out that the deal will ultimately fail.