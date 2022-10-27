The Callisto Protocol is one of the most anticipated games for the end of the year. However, it has recently been revealed that all gamers in Japan will not have the opportunity to enjoy this title, as the classification body has prohibited the sale of the new work of Striking Distance Studios before the excessive violence that this installment presents.

According to CERO, the body that is in charge of classifying games in Japan, The Callisto Protocol It has a high degree of violence, so they have decided to ban its sale in this territory. While developers have the option of downgrading this item to receive some kind of ranking that allows them to reach this market, Striking Distance Studios has refused to carry out this process. This was what was said about it:

“The Callisto Protocol has decided to stop the release of the Japanese version. As of now, the ZERO rating cannot be passed. We have decided that we will no longer be able to provide you with the experience you need. We hope that everyone in Japan will understand. If they have already placed an order in advance, we will refund you.”

Alongside this, the studio has revealed that everyone who pre-ordered the game in Japan will be able to receive a refund. Let’s remember that this country has a strict policy when it comes to realistic depiction of blood and violence, like human dismemberment, something that The Callisto Protocol has used in its promotional materials.

This is not something new, since Resident Evil games in Japan are usually less violent compared to what we see in the West. For those who have doubts that the same will happen with the remake of dead spaceit has been confirmed that the work of EA Motive will reduce its level of violence to reach markets with a strict policy in this regard, such as Australia.

The Callisto Protocol Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 2. On related issues, the study clears up rumors of a possible delay. Similarly, the game director talks about the game’s crunch.

Editor’s Note:

Nothing stops players from buying an international version in order to enjoy this title. Although it is understandable that CERO is concerned about the violence of the game, we must not forget the enormous number of games with adult content that reach this market without problem, so this is a case where certain excesses are allowed, but others are not. .

Via: The Callisto Protocol