Genoa – Sampdoria fans have announced for today at 5pm a new “awareness” event against the Mondini/Garrone family. The fans will gather under the Erg headquarters, the family company, in Via De Marini. The request to Edoardo Garrone, former owner of the team, is to resolve a situation for which he is held responsible for having sold the team to Massimo Ferrero in June 2014.

Ferrero himself, the majority shareholder, continue to follow the path of silence. Like trustee Vidal. At the beginning of next week there should also be a meeting between the Board of Directors and Banca Sistema on the February 16 deadline, over 10 million in federal salaries to be paid. To date, the only way seems to be yet another agreement with the bank for a bridging finance solution. There is always the “parachute”, but it is linked to the certainty of enrollment in the next championship.

Sampdoria, in Bogliasco banner of support for the team

“You think about running, hitting and scoring goals… we will be by your side”. This is the banner hung this morning at the Mugnaini by Sampdoria fans signed “La Sud”. In the afternoon the team trains in the Bogliasco sports center in view of the postponement of Monday in Monza, among others to check the conditions of Djuricic, not at his best but who hopes to recover.