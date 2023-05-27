Genoa – An important turning point for the future of Sampdoria, shortly after midnight the Sampdoria board of directors (president Lanna, vice president Romei, Panconi and Bosco) signed the first draft of the agreement with Capital management, Matteo Manfredi’s fund that has entered the scene forcefully for about ten days. In synergy with Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures.

It’s a first decisive step towards the sale. The document was then sent to the property, the Ferrero family. Yesterday the other suitor, the financier Alessandro Barnaba, also made his latest proposal. Both were carefully evaluated by the board of directors in the evening. However, Manfredi’s had the best profile, and was more compatible with the debt restructuring plan.