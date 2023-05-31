Sampdoria sale, Ferrero sells to Radrizzani but thunders: “One day you will regret me. I acted from the heart”

Now it’s official: Massimo Ferrero has sold Sampdoria to investors Matthew Manfredi And Andrea Radrizzani. The now former Sampdoria patron communicated it to Telenorth: “I can confirm: Samp is owned by Radrizzani and Manfredi. It wasn’t a negotiation: they led us to think from the heart, because I don’t take money, I won’t take anything. I won’t accept any more insults: I’m happy, I did it for the people, for that part of the fans that didn’t insult me. Now an era is coming to an end, we are all happy,” added Ferrero, “I haven’t made any mistakes: I haven’t touched the ball for 18 months, the other leagues I’ve managed are all good. A day you will regret Ferrero: history will prove me right. Because Ferrero wasn’t the evil of Sampdoria.”

Therefore, the specter of bankruptcy, which would have forced the Sampdoria club to restart from Serie D, has been averted.

