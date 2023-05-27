Genoa – And now there is also official confirmation: “The Board of Directors of UC Sampdoria SpA announces that during the night a preliminary agreement was signed for the finalization of a capital increase in the company by Gestio Capital and Aser Holding”.

The Sampdoria board of directors (Lanna, Romei, Bosco, Panconi) explains that “the proposal presented by Gestio Capital and Aser Holding proved to be more in line with the interests of the company’s creditors and the recovery plan prepared by the club and, at the same time, adequate guarantees have been given for the future of Sampdoria”.

In view of the capital increase (on Monday 29 there is the second call of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting) Manfredi and Radrizzani will have to find the definitive agreement with the owners, with Massimo Ferrero, to avoid having to resort to forcing with predictable subsequent disputes. Furthermore, the bureaucratic process remains to be completed: “The completion of this transaction – reads the press release – is subject to the completion of the activities leading up to the presentation of the application for the Debt Restructuring Agreement, including, inter alia, the agreements with the company’s creditors.

The text closes with thanks for “Gestio Capital and Aser Holding for the efforts made in recent days to achieve this result, aware that we still have many activities and busy days ahead of us to be able to finalize the operation”, but also for “Alessandro Barnaba and Merlyn Partners for the interest shown and for the commitment and attention they have dedicated to the company”.