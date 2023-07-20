Genoa – “We will be there. We Sampdorians will be present. Next Tuesday, July 25 at 2 pm, we will be in Piazza Portoria 1, in front of the Court of Genoa”. With a statement signed by the South StaircaseSampdoria fans announce their presence for Tuesday, when the hearing will be held on the appeal pursuant to article 700 presented by former president Massimo Ferrero to block future capital increases by the club’s majority shareholders, Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi.

“What we know for sure – write the fans – is that Sampdoria is involved, in spite of themselves, in this umpteenth sad little theater set up by Ferrero. Maybe to scrape together a few more coins, as if he hadn’t already “eaten” enough in recent years, leading Sampdoria and beyond to near bankruptcy. What seems far-fetched is how such a character is can still claim rights using Italian justice as if it were a puppet, for pure personal interests. Corporate crimes, fraud, bankruptcies, bankruptcies, misappropriation of funds, bankrupt families, companies and workers held hostage, the list goes on…And yet there is someone who will have to pay attention, take note of what they want…think about the points that will be presented. Absurd!”

“We are therefore perplexed and disgusted by how this system can again stand by and watch – continues the press release from the Sud – We, who have seen it at work up close, don’t even wish it on our worst enemy. Terni and Perugia did well to slam the door in his face: it’s what he deserves. Massimo Ferrero must be stopped, inhibited, and not only from the world of football. We have shared our thoughts now. You will see our presence”.