Genoa – Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi they have arrived in Bogliascoat the Mugnaini sports centre.

The owner of Leeds with the Aser Capital Limited fund and Manfredi with the Gestio Capital Limited fund sent a binding offer on Friday to take over Sampdoria and they are in the front line for the purchase of the club, in competition with Alessandro Barnaba, financier patron of Lille with the Merlyn Advisors Ltd fund, supported by the former Sampdoria president Edoardo Garrone.