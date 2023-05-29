Genoa – These are crucial hours for the future of Sampdoria. ORThis afternoon there will be the second call of the extraordinary shareholders’ meetingaimed at the capital increase necessary to meet the imminent deadlines and to enroll the blucerchiati in Serie B. After the preliminary agreement with the Board, Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani have not yet reached the one with the property, with Massimo Ferero. And through a press release they update the fans on the situation.

“Gestio Capital and Aser Holding – reads following the preliminary agreement signed for the finalization of a capital increase in UC Sampdoria SpA – wish to communicate the details of this important operation which aims to relaunch the Sampdoria club”.

“The agreement that we have defined with the Sampdoria Board of Directors – underlines Matteo Manfredi, Principal and Founder of Gestio Capital – provides for an exclusivity and was reached also thanks to the close collaboration with various minority shareholders. This demonstrates a broad consensus on the proposed proposal. It is important to underline how the capital necessary to conclude the operation is already available, despite some contrary statements expressed in this regard. Our commitment is to ensure the financial stability of the club and in particular, to protect the interests of creditors with an eye to those of small dimensions. This offer represents an important departure from the previous ownership and certifies a clear desire to preserve the coat of arms and tradition of a historic club such as Sampdoria. Our plan, which envisages serious and sustainable long-term growth, is already being drawn up and we are setting up our work forplanning investments such as to allow the club to return to the levels of excellence it deservesbut time – and we must necessarily underline this – is really very very limited”.

“It is essential to act quickly – continues Andrea Radrizzani, chairman and founder of Aser Group – since every day of waiting involves delays and the consequent danger of penalties for the club, also with a view to the next championship. In fact, Sampdoria risks suffering a loss of points or even not being registered for competitions, which would have devastating consequences for the club and for all its splendid and extraordinary fans. Therefore, it is imperative that all parties involved focus on the common goal of securing a strong future for the club. We are truly sorry and disappointed that our offer has been exploited to satisfy the needs of others or to reopen negotiating tables. We want to underline that we have worked tirelessly, in a discreet and respectful way for the management and the team, to ensure the continuity of this club. Our commitment is guided by the passion for football and the desire to bring positive results. There is deep pride in making our experience and reputation available, having chosen to invest and put our face in Genoa”.

“In view of these important and necessary clarifications – continues the joint press release – Gestio Capital and Aser Group are however forced to underline how the submitted offer has been rejected by the previous owner. An incomprehensible no which also jeopardizes the immediate future of the club, which scares, but which does not stop Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani from pursuing the clear and clear objective of being able to give Sampdoria a brilliant future”.

And again: “The working group formed by Gestio Capital and Aser Group set up this operation in the wake of the successes already achieved previously in the relaunch of other clubs. Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season and the following three seasons in the English top flight are clear proof of this. Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani have already been working for days to define the next strategies, to define the team’s squad and identify a high-profile technician. At the same time, assessments are underway for the definition of an internal structure characterized by an international management. Finally, the already explicit presence of Qatar Sports Investments alongside Gestio Capital and Aser Group confirms the support of reliable, competent and extraordinarily solid partners”.