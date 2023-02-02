Genoa – The fourth shareholders’ meeting of Sampdoria, convened on an extraordinary basis for this afternoon, it went deserted as was the case with the previous ones.

However, no official statement from the club. The absence meant that the capital increase was not carried out on this occasion as well. Under the venue about twenty fans who waited for the president Marco Lanna: he left without making a statement.

Now the only tool available to society is at the moment the support of the banks that they will also have another interlocutor. It’s about the lawyer Eugenio Bissocolithe expert appointed by the Genoa Chamber of Commerce for the negotiated settlement of the Sampdoria crisis.

This procedure opens a dialogue with creditors by extending payment times and at the same time Bissocoli will have the task of accompanying the board of directors in the next steps. On Friday afternoon at 17 there will be a demonstration by the fans under the headquarters of the Erga Mondini/Garrone family company.