Genoa – According to Francesco Di Silvio the negotiations of the “Al Thani group” for Sampdoria ended yesterday. Therefore, according to his words, the Geneva summit which saw certain participants was Di Silvio himself, the “Escrow agent” was decisive Francis Consul with one of his collaborators (probably Simone Servetti), the lawyer Mangeat, Imad Aounallah and Mehdi Hani.

Di Silvio told the 19th century that «Rothschild Bank has confirmed the loan of 250 million to Sheikh Faleh Khalid Al Thani. Now the lawyers will take care of making the payment. The entire Qatari royal family will arrive in Genoa». Instead, these are the words of the trustee Gianluca Vidal: «They also made phone calls to me full of enthusiasm. Orally, I was informed of the positive outcome of the Geneva meeting.

Having said that, my role is clear and I have explained it several times. For me, only deeds should count, not words. If the question is, “Did you receive evidence of payments?”. The answer is no”. It may take a couple of days though. Let’s wait. We are now at the “redde rationem”».

Di Silvio’s definitive words (“everything is done. We will make the moves to re-capitalize the club as soon as possible”), also conveyed by the usual trusted social channels, drove “crazy” (and someone even uncorked) that part of the fans who always believed in “Al Thani group”.

Meanwhile funds brought in by Lazard Bank the analysis of the accounts continues.

And they will continue today too, given that at the moment the advisor has not communicated the sale of Sampdoria to the “Al Thani group”.