Genoa – Lto Sampdoria has a new small shareholderthe Roman financier Alexander Barnabas. As required by article 10 of the Articles of Association, his application for admission, in place of the historic small shareholder who sold him the shares, received the approval of the BoD (Lanna, Romei, Panconi and Bosco) unanimously, i.e. 4 yes votes. Fundamental in order to be registered in the shareholders’ register, entitled to exercise the administrative rights inherent in the shares and to exercise the right to vote.

Barnabas would almost certainly have been physically present Monday 19 December at 12 on the second call of the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meetingin the Milan office of the advisor Lazard, even if due to a technicality he could not yet have voted in favor of the capital increase.

His vote, however symbolic, given that the majority shareholders Giorgio and Vanessa Ferrero hold 55,976,265 shares (99.96%) of the Sampdoria company and he less than 220.

But his presence would have marked another significant step in his attempt to take over Sampdoria without giving even a cent to Ferrero but with 30 million recapitalization following the zeroing of the share capital, through the non-suspension of depreciation. On the other hand, even the second convocation of the Assembly, if there is no news in the next few hours, will be deserted, due to the non-presentation of the majority shareholders. Physically none of the Ferreros would have intervened, but their legal representatives.

The feeling is that the input of Holding Max, the parent company of the “Ferrero galaxy” and therefore also of Sport Spettacolo Holding and Sampdoria, is that of postpone the Assembly for a few days. To understand if the structured finance solution for which Holding Max has been negotiating for days with a subject can be successful. An operation like that of Oaktree with Zhang for Inter or Elliott with Li Yonghong for Milan.

If this were not the case, and in the absence of news on the sale (even yesterday silence from the “Al Thani group”), the Board of Directors, in full compliance with the Civil Code and its mandate to protect Sampdoria’s assets, will begin to implement the procedures for the management of one state of corporate crisis, for example, the compatibility of the recent “negotiated composition” (in force since November 2021) with the Rules of the Football Federation is being verified. A passage that perhaps Barnabas could consider functional to his strategy. Now as a small shareholder.