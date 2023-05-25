Genoa – QSI appears in the head-to-head between Alessandro Barnaba and the couple Andrea Radrizzani-Matteo Manfredi. It is indeed Qatar Sports Investment of President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, owner of Paris Saint Germain, the “Middle Eastern” fund to which Radrizzani and Manfredi refer when they talk about a group of strategic partners who are evaluating an investment in their eventual future Sampdoria.

Exhausted by a year of the Al Thani affair which, in addition to not having led to anything, has also divided the fans, when it comes to Qatar and Sampdoria we must be careful. The 19th century contacted a QSI manager in England. The company policy states that in the evaluation phase, the authorized statements on the possible investment of QSI must be attributed to the “spokesman”. But, «there will be no denial. The QSI has been pursuing a growth project for some time. We are doing it in the padel, where we are in close contact with the international president of the Federation, the Italian Luigi Carraro. And we are doing it in football, following the increasingly widespread concept of network timeshare. We recently entered Braga, acquiring around 22%. I confirm the news of the last few hours and that is that we are close to entering Santos, in Brazil. We have been following Malaga in Spain for a while». That is, the funds of Manfredi and Radrizzani. The latter’s relationship with the PSG owner (who also went to Leeds on occasion) is full-blown, there are dozens of pages and photos on the web that bring them together. At the opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, for example, at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Radrizzani was one of ten invited to Al-Khelaifi’s private box.

On the negotiation front, yesterday was another busy day, breathless. The feeling is that the decisive moment has arrived, also for a matter of timing. There is little to think about. In a week, the 13.5 million salaries of the federal first quarter must be paid in order to escape the ax of the 4 penalty points. Barnaba and his lawyers, who aim to restart from B and without penalties, continue to make additions to their plan. The dialogue with Sace and the banks was particularly productive, an agreement must necessarily be found with both, one of the obstacles of the Roman financier’s proposals: “We are at a good point”, filters through from Milan. Surely the support (which some media report as “contracted”), financial and environmental, by Edoardo Garrone puts Barnaba in an advantageous condition. Who also continues contacts with the Sampdoria board of directors (yesterday Romei and Bosco were in Rome at the Serie A assembly and then attended the Italian Cup final), which is supporting him for every request. Obviously compatible with the role of the board. Barnaba, after a chase that started at the end of last year (his first offer to take over Sampdoria was on 10 December) which also led him to already set foot in the company becoming a small shareholder, is doing everything possible to reach the target.

Last week’s impactful entry into the scene of Gestio Capital with Aser Ventures reshuffled the cards. Manfredi and Radrizzani’s lawyers are also working 24 hours a day. I am already in contact with the trustee Vidal to find a solution compatible with the requests of the owners, who from the sale of the blucerchiata company need to find the contribution of external finance to positively close the Roman compositions. From what filters, in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday Manfredi and Radrizzani presented a new proposal for Sampdoria to the advisor PwC, bringing to 40 million the availability of money from own funds immediately available to proceed with the rescue of the club in continuity. Yesterday the lawyers also dedicated themselves to discussing with the lawyers of many suppliers, returning from the rough face-to-face with the expert Bissocoli, acknowledging and understanding their request to obtain 70% of the credits and giving them a willingness to talking about it and dealing with it has greatly boosted the morale of the entrepreneurs, who are facing a moment of great difficulty. Talks have also begun with the various agents and solicitors, who weigh in for around twenty million credits and who have so far partially adhered to Sampdoria’s proposal.

The game for Sampdoria’s future, as is known, is also being played here, with the success of the debt restructuring plan to which the board of directors and lawyer Bissocoli are dedicating themselves tirelessly. The counterpart from the Court, considering the current timing, should arrive between August and September, but obviously every investor wants to have the “certainty” of obtaining it as soon as possible. The Board aims to obtain this certainty by 20 June, the deadline for registering for the next B championship.

Tomorrow’s Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will probably be deserted. The second call is scheduled for Monday.