State analyzes privatization model that allows government participation in strategic decisions, according to secretary

The government of Sāo Paulo is considering adopting a privatization model for Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of Sāo Paulo) similar to the sale of Eletrobras, according to the secretary of Infrastructure, Environment and Logistics of the State, Natália Resende.

“We have the feeling of Eletrobras for everything that we followed, with the peculiarity that is sanitation in Brazil. The particularity of the water sector even starts with a matter of competence”, said the secretary in an interview with the newspaper Estadão published this Monday (23.jan.2023).

The privatization format analyzed allows the State to participate in decisions, even though it does not have share control -but it does have veto power.

“What we can do is dilute these actions in Eletrobras’ logic, that is, increase the number of private shares, but remain with what we call the golden share, for example, which means: in strategic decisions, the State retains voting power. declared.

According to Resende, the initiative is attractive to private capital, despite the maintenance of state participation, as it is a “very value”.

According to her, the service will be improved by expanding the coverage areas. Sabesp is responsible for supplying water, collecting and treating sewage in most of the state.

On January 3, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) had already cited Eletrobras as a model “adherent and adequate”for the privatization of Sabesp.

Founded in 1973 during the term of former governor Laudo Natel, Sabesp is a publicly traded mixed economy company. The São Paulo government is the majority shareholder, with 50.3%.

The company has been listed on the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) and the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) since 2002.

Sabesp claims to be responsible for supplying water to more than 28 million people. In addition, 25 million are contemplated with sewage collection.

Among the company’s attributions are the depollution of rivers in the State, an old demand from the population. Over 25 years, PSDB governments’ plans to clean up the Pinheiros River alone totaled R$ 28.5 billion by May 2021. The process has not yet been completed.

In the 1st trading session of the year, Sabesp shares on B3 fell 6.49%, with shares quoted at R$53.45. The next quarterly result is expected to be released on March 23rd.

The Bolsonaro government completed the privatization process of Eletrobras on June 9, 2022. With the end of bookbuilding –when assessing market demand–, the company’s Executive Board established the price of R$42 per share.