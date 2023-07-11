Er sell dreams here, says Stephan Franzen, looking up at the castle tower. The clouds behind them are fluently re-forming, now and then the sun shines through and puts the castle in a fairytale light. The building sits enthroned on a hill, below it lies Serrig, a small town in the district of Trier-Saarburg. Behind him are vines as far as the eye can see.

It’s quiet here, a little bit magical almost, actually a place to dream. But in the midst of this idyll, Stephan Franzen sighs. For many months, the broker has been trying to find a buyer for the castle. There is always hope when his cell phone rings and someone is interested in the lock. He already had a doctor on the phone line who wanted to open a beauty clinic within the walls. A nursing home operator who wanted to give seniors a luxurious retirement experience. Even nobles would have called to look for a home worthy of their title.