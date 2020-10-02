Redmi’s popular budget smartphone Redmi 9 Prime can be purchased in the cell today. The sale of this phone will start from 12 noon on Amazon India and mi.com. Launched earlier this year, this phone is equipped with many great features like a quad rear camera and a 5,020 mAh battery. Redmi 9 Prime comes in two storage options.The phone’s 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 9,999. At the same time, you will have to spend Rs 11,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. This phone comes in three color options – Mint Green, Space Blue and Sunrise Flare Option.

Poco C3, another cheap smartphone coming, launching on October 6

Specifications of Redmi 9 Prime

The phone has a 6.53-inch full HD + IPS display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution. The aspect ratio of this display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection is 19.5: 9. Supporting up to 512 GB micro SD card, this phone has a MediaTek Hilio G80 SoC processor.

There are four rear cameras in this phone for photography. It has a 9-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfie, in this phone you will get an 8 megapixel camera which is present inside the waterdrop notch.

Redmi 9 prime



Watch IPL 2020 matches for less than 25 rupees, special offer for these users

To give power to the phone, it has a battery of 5,020mAh, which comes with 18 Watt fast charging support. This phone equipped with rear mounted fingerprint sensor has all the standard options for connectivity.

See full specifications