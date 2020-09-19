Realme C11 and Realme 7 will be available for sale today. Sales of Realme C11 will start at 2 pm and Realme 7 at 12 noon. Both phones can be purchased on Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme C11’s 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model price is Rs 7,499. Rich green and rich gray options will be available. The offer on Flipkart includes 5 percent cashback, no-cost etc. on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Realme 7 is available in color options in mist blue and mist white. In India, its 6GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. Buying it on Flipkart includes options like 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, two-year discovery plus premium subscription, no-cost EMI.

Realme C11 specifications

Realme C11 has a 6.5-inch HD + mini-drop display (720×1,600 pixels) with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. The octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor and comes with 2 GB RAM. This is 32 GB of onboard storage which can be increased up to 256 GB with microSD card.

It has a dual camera setup, which offers a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfie and video calls. There is a 5,000mAh battery which also supports reverse charging.

Compete with nokia c3

Realme C11 competes with Nokia C3. Its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant costs around Rs 7,500. Nordic Blue and Gold Sand color options are available in this phone. It has a 5.99 inch HD Plus display and an octa-core processor. This smartphone has an 8 megapixel single rear camera, while for selfies, it has a 5 megapixel front camera. This phone has a battery of 3,040 mAh, which is with 5W fast charging.

Realme 7 specifications

This smartphone has a 6.5-inch full-HD + display (1,080×2,400 pixels). It comes with 20: 9 aspect ratios and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor. It has 8 GB RAM. And there is 128 GB storage.

It comes with a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sense, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calls. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W dart charge fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M31s collision

Realme 7 competes with Samsung Galaxy M31s. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus Infinity Display. It has a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor which is equipped with 2.3 GHz clock speed. This new phone has a 6000mAh battery which is equipped with fast charging. Fast charger of 25W is also available with this phone. The price of this phone is Rs 19,499.

It has a four-camera setup with one 64-megapixel camera, the other a 12-megapixel ultra wide lens, the third a 5-megapixel depth and the fourth also a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the same time, this phone has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfie.

