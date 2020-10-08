Realme’s latest smartphone Reality 7 will be available for sale in India today. This smartphone can be purchased today at 12 noon from the official website of Flipkart and Reality. The initial price of the phone is Rs 14,999. The phone comes in two variants. The 4 GB + 64 GB variant costs Rs 14,999 and the 8 GB + 128 GB variant costs Rs 16,999. Both variants will be available for sale today. In the cell, you can buy these smartphones with many offers and discounts.

Price and offers

To buy a smartphone from Flipkart, if you pay with the credit card of Access Bank, you will get a cashback of 5 percent. On the other hand, if you talk about other offers, you can avail a discount of 10 percent on buying it in the sale of Big Billion Day. If you pay through MobiKwik on purchasing the phone from Realme’s website, then you will get MobiKwik SuperCash of Rs 500. On the other hand, if you talk about no-cost EMI, it starts at Rs 1667.

Reality 7 specifications

The world’s first G95 processor will be given in Reality 7. The phone will be given a 5000 mAh battery with a 30w dart charger. The phone will have a 90hZ ultra smooth display. The phone has been given 64 megapixel Sony IMX 682 camera sensor, which is given in the phone for best photography. The phone has been launched in two variants. 4 GB + 64 and 8 GB + 128 GB. You can buy the phone in two colors, Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver.

Also Read- Samsung Galaxy F41 64 MP camera and 6000mAh battery is being launched in India today

Realme had launched two of its smartphones. The company claimed that their Reality 7 Pro is the fastest charged smartphone ever and comes with a 65 W charger. The sale of Reality 7 Pro will begin on September 14 at 12 noon. Talking about the camera, the quad rear camera setup has been given in the phone. Which will come with 64 megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor, 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2 megapixel depth sensor and 2 megapixel macro sensor. The front camera has a 32 megapixel camera for selfie which comes with 85 degree field of view lens.