Customers today have the opportunity to buy the Realme 7 Pro smartphone. The sale of this phone will be at 12 noon on online shopping website Flipkart and the company’s website Realme.com. This smartphone was launched by the company this month with an initial price of less than 20 thousand. Features such as quad rear camera setup, Snapdragon 720G processor, AMOLED display and fast charging are provided in the phone.The Reality 7 Pro smartphone comes in two variants. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 19,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 21,999. The phone comes in two colors Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro features leaked, 48MP camera and 65W charging

What is the specialty of the phone

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch full HD + Super AMOLED display, which has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent and a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. It has 6 GB / 8 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The phone has a 4500mAh battery which supports 65 watts fast charging. It works on Realme UI working on Android 10 operating system.

Samsung’s cheapest smartphone Galaxy A02 coming on the benchmarking website

The quad rear camera setup is available in Reality 7 Pro for photography. It has 64 megapixels (Sony IMX682) primary sensor, 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2 megapixel monochrome and 2 megapixel macro sensor. At the same time, the phone has a 32 megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. This phone of Reality also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

See full specifications