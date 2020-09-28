Tech company Realme is launching strong smartphones one after the other in almost every segment. The company has recently announced the new Realme Narzo 20 lineup of its Narzo series and earlier brought the Realme 7 series. Many of the popular C-series devices have been launched in the budget segment. At present, all these can be purchased in flash cell and today not one but three devices flash cell is going to be on Flipkart. You can buy your favorite device from these in the cell today.

Realme Narzo 20 (Starting Price: Rs 10,499)

The device can be purchased in a flash cell from Flipkart and Realme’s online store at 12 noon. The phone’s 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 10,499. Its variant comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which costs Rs 11,499. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a large 6000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch HD + LCD display. A 48-megapixel triple camera on the rear panel and an 8-megapixel camera on the front panel.

Read: Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom launched in India, know the price

Reame 7 Pro (Starting Price: Rs 19,999)

The cell phone of the phone will start at 12 noon on Flipkart and Realme.com. The 6 GB RAM variant of the phone can be purchased for Rs 19,999 and the 8 GB RAM variant for Rs 21,999, both get 128 GB storage. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and has a 6.4-inch full HD + AMOLED display. The phone with a 64 megapixel quad camera setup has a 32 megapixel front camera. Its 4500mAh battery comes with 65W fast charging.

Read: Reality is going to bring smartwatches and TV to India, details revealed

Realme C12 (Starting Price: Rs 8,999)

The sale of the budget device Realme C12 will start at 2 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. This smartphone has been launched in only one variant, which comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It has been priced at Rs 8,999. The phone gets a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a 13-megapixel triple camera setup has been given on the rear panel. For the selfie, it has a 5 megapixel front camera. This phone with 6.5 inch HD + LCD display has a large 6000mAh battery.