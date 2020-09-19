Dhansu smartphones have been launched in two different series by Tech Brand Realme. The company has brought many phones in its budget C-series and Realme 7 series has also been launched at a low price with amazing features. Today, buyers will get the opportunity to buy Realme C11 and Realme 7 on Flipkart and Realme.com. The sale of Realme C11 will start at 2 pm and the sale of Realme 7 will start at 12 noon.

Realme C11, Realme 7 Price

The budget phone Realme C11 has been priced at Rs 7,499 for the only variant with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It can be purchased in rich green and rich gray color options. At the same time, Realme 7 costs Rs 14,999 for a variant with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Its variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage can be purchased for Rs 16,999. The phone comes with Mist Blue and Mist White color options.

Talk about offers, 5% cashback on Flipkart will be available on payment with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Discovery + subscription is being offered for two years for Rs 299. There is also a no-cost EMI option on both devices. Buyers who buy phones on Realme.com will get a cashback of Rs. 500 on payment from Mobikwik wallet.



Specifications of Realme C11

The cheap Realme C11 has a 6.5-inch HD + mini-drop display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and 20: 9 aspect ratios. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with 2 GB RAM. To increase 32 GB internal storage, the phone has a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone has a 13 + 2 megapixel dual camera and a 5 megapixel selfie camera. It comes with 5000mAh battery with reverse charging support.

Specifications of Realme 7

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch full HD + display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20: 9 aspect ratio. The device is equipped with MediaTek Helio G95 processor with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be extended with the help of dedicated microSD card. The quad camera setup offers an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel lens in addition to the 64-megapixel main sensor. The phone has a 16 megapixel selfie camera. This phone with 5000mAh battery has also supported 30W Dart Charge Fast Charging.