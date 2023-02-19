State represents about 90% of the demand for goods and services of the oil industry in Brazil

The policy for the sale of oil and natural gas production assets of the Petrobras it gives more plurality to the sector and helps to reduce the dependence of the productive chain on projects from the state-owned company. The statement is from the executive secretary of the bee specter (Brazilian Association of Petroleum Service Companies), Telmo Ghiorzi, in an interview with Power360.

According to Ghiorzi, Petrobras represents around 90% of the demand for goods and services in the oil industry in Brazil.

“It would be better if there were more plurality and more weight from other companies so that suppliers would have more sales options, more business models with other oil companies”, he declared.

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signals a review of the state’s divestment policy, intensified in the governments of Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to survey of FUP (Federação Única dos Petroleiros), 80 exploration and production, refining and subsidiary assets were sold from 2013 to August 2022 –12 under the Temer government and 60 under Bolsonaro.

For Ghiorzi, the sale of production assets means increased investment by buyers. “Petrobras should not be smaller. It can and should continue to grow, but the more it divests, the more likely other companies will invest.“, he said.

The chain of goods and services for the oil industry is intrinsically linked to the pace of oil activity. The sector was impacted by the long period without oil auctions, from 2008 to 2013, and by the reduction in activity and increased logistical costs in 2020, due to the pandemic.

Companies had to adopt some protocols to avoid contagion by covid-19, this included more helicopter trips to board employees on offshore platforms and accommodation to carry out quarantine before boarding.

According to Ghiorzi, there is still negotiation with Petrobras and some oil companies to reimburse companies for additional costs during the pandemic.

“Most of the oil companies in Brazil and in the world recognize that this mobilization took place and shared with the companies in the production chain a very significant part of these additional costs. Not Petrobras yet”he declared.

Watch (29min53s):

Below are excerpts from the interview:

Equatorial Margin

An eventual success in the exploration of the Equatorial Margin – from the coast of Amapá to Rio Grande do Norte – could give rise to a new era of auctions of large areas of oil, according to Ghiorzi. “It could be a new pre-salt layer, but we don’t know that yet. We are in the initial phase.”

Crisis of 2015 and 2016

“We had a bad period for the sector from 2008 to 2013, when there were no auctions in Brazil. This produced bad effects in subsequent years, 2014, 2015 and 2016. We had a crisis. It’s what we call a ‘perfect storm’, with Lava Jato, the abrupt drop in oil prices in 2014, but the big impact, in fact, were the years without an auction. This account arrived in the period from 2015 to 2017.”

oil auctions

“Now, the auctions are regular, with a reasonable degree of predictability. This is very good for the sector because it depends on stability. The oil industry has a cycle that, between [a assinatura de] a concession and sharing contract for a certain block and the start of production, can take 10 years. Oil production itself can take 30 to 40 years. It is an industry with very long cycles. If you stop for some reason, in year 1 or year 2, anything that gives investors the feeling that there may be turbulence, it disrupts investments and the normal course of the industry.”

Exploration in Sergipe-Alagoas

“It is a sedimentary basin that has an on-shore part, on land, and an offshore part. [no mar]. The Northeast was a pioneer in oil exploration, so the on-shore area is very well known. […] Offshore is recent, but it is evolving rapidly. […] We expect fewer surprises because it is already going well.”

energy transition

“The transition opened up a range of new energy possibilities yet to be explored. This is happening with oil companies and companies in the production chain […]. All the companies associated with Abespetro and the others are, in one way or another, working on the energy transition.”