The sale of Oppo F17 smartphone is going to start on September 21. This smartphone was launched earlier this month with the Oppo F17 Pro. However, the price and availability of Oppo F17 was not disclosed at that time. Oppo stated the price of the phone on 10 September and pre-booking was also started from the same day. The smartphone has three rear cameras, a 16MP front camera and a 4,000mAh battery.Oppo F17 smartphone comes in two variants. Its 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 17,990 and the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 19,990. The phone comes in three color options – Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange and Navy Blue. It can be purchased from both Amazon and Flickart platforms. Different offers are being offered on the cards of different banks. Apart from this, a discount of Rs 500 will be given on buying Enco W51 earbuds with Oppo F17.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display, whose screen to body ratio is 90.7 percent and resolution is 1080×2400 pixels. It has up to 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 30 watt VOOC fast charge.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup for photography, including a 16-megapixel primary lens with f / 2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f / 2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f / 2.4 aperture Can get it. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. It is a dual SIM smartphone that works on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2.

