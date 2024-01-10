The Health Protection Committee developed a bill “On the ban on the retail sale of non-alcoholic beer to minors.” The document has already been sent to the government to receive a review from the Cabinet. Izvestia got acquainted with the bill. In it, the deputies clarified that such tightening should only apply to those drinks that are made from beer, if the ethyl alcohol content in them does not exceed 0.5%.

From the explanatory note to the bill it follows that it is prohibited to sell alcohol to minors both in stores and public catering establishments. True, such a ban applies exclusively to alcohol that contains more than 0.5% ethanol. But for drinks with an ethyl alcohol content of no more than 0.5%, this restriction no longer applies.

From the project it follows: sellers at the checkout will have to ask for a document that verifies the identity and age of the buyer. If a person refuses to show it, the drink will not be sold to him. Such rules should come into force on September 1, 2024. If sellers violate these rules, they will face liability. For example, for selling alcohol to minors, a legal entity faces a fine of a maximum of 500 thousand rubles, according to the Administrative Code.

Although “the technology for the production of non-alcoholic beer is similar to the production of alcohol,” the explanatory note says, ethanol is removed from drinks artificially – during the production of the drink, this is done using a special membrane technology, or evaporation.

Plus, manufacturers are allowed to use special yeast that leaves small particles of ethanol. “Therefore, such drinks cannot be considered completely free of alcohol,” parliamentarians emphasized in the explanatory note.

Mistaken for ethanol: the sale of non-alcoholic beer to teenagers is proposed to be banned