The smartphone market is changing rapidly and new phones are launched every day. Despite a lot of budget devices coming in the market, users are preferring midrange smartphones more. According to the data shared by market research firm Nielsen, between May and July, buyers of smartphones worth more than Rs 15,000 are now buying more. The cell of such phones has doubled despite the lockdown imposed due to Kovid-19.

The report states that in the fashion category, buyers of products priced below Rs 500 bought more and about 40 percent of the products were ordered in this category. Sales of electronics and home appliances also grew by 26 percent during this period and more electronics were purchased during the period from December to February. About 48 percent of the sales on all e-commerce platforms were mobile and accessories.

Hence the popular midrange phone

It is clear that the interest of users has increased in mid-day smartphones and that is why companies are also bringing smartphones with excellent innovations and features between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 segment. Many budget smartphones are offering good performance users, but there is a large userbase, which is willing to spend more and does not want to compromise on features. This is the reason that the midrange segment is becoming more popular than the budget.

Demand for better processor

Changes coming in the market show that where earlier users wanted to buy phones for Rs 10,000 and less, now their needs have also increased. Companies are also bringing good performing phones with a powerful battery and camera for less than Rs 15,000. Even after this, users have more confidence in those devices which come with better processors. This benefits when multitasking and gaming.