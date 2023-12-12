Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/12/2023 – 21:29

Pieces of ivory taken from the tusks of animals such as elephants were being sold illegally on Avenida Paulista. Nine people were charged by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) after being caught selling the pieces at a fair in the open space of the São Paulo Museum of Art (Masp) and in a jewelry store in the capital. Brazilian law prohibits the trade of by-products from animals internationally listed as endangered.

The complaint, received by the Federal Court on the 5th, is based on documents and evidence collected during Operation Ivory, which investigated the group's actions. Seven of the defendants displayed and sold the pieces at Masp, while two others sold directly to jewelers. They did not have documents proving the origin of the ivory.

Brazil is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites), which prohibits this trade.

Between 2020 and 2021, in compliance with search and seizure warrants in the operation, the Federal Police seized more than 200 objects made from ivory at the defendants' residential and business addresses. The pieces include sculptures, necklaces, earrings, rings, pendants and knives and daggers with handles made from exotic materials.

Expert analysis confirmed that the majority had been made from elephant ivory. “The illegal trade and smuggling of ivory causes violence against animals, such as elephants, which cannot be put into perspective by the production of ornaments and decorative objects,” said Public Prosecutor Suzana Fairbanks Lima de Oliveira, author of the complaint.

For the MPF, those accused had frequent and professional conduct of exhibiting ivory pieces for sale without authorization from the competent body. The Cites Convention, signed by Brazil, regulates international trade in wild fauna and flora, providing for a system of certificates and licenses to control the activity, preventing the trade and transport of endangered species.

In the decision that received the complaint, the Federal Court cited evidence of crimes committed by the accused, whose names were not disclosed. In case of conviction, the combined penalties for the crimes of qualified reception and smuggling of goods prohibited by Brazilian law can reach 13 years in prison, in addition to a fine, for each defendant.